First Alert Forecast: Tracking Josephine, Kyle and an active local forecast

Meanwhile, your forecast for the Cape Fear Region will be a day worth your weather-awareness as more generous upper-level energy may give some of the pop-up storms a little extra gusto. As usual, the chief threats with any cells will be torrential rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and briefly gusty winds. It’s also possible one or two of these storms produces severe storms. Under or near any storms, you may expect temperatures to dive to the 70s but, apart from storms, readings ought to be able to surge through the 80s.