First Alert Forecast: tracking an active local forecast plus two tropical storms

Closer to home, the combination of lots of tropical moisture and an approaching front will set the stage for scattered and at times numerous showers and storms throughout the rest of the weekend. Proceed with your outdoor plans but keep one eye to the sky and one on your WECT weather app. Highs will be in the 80s, with 70s likely during showers and thunderstorms. Drier air settles into the area Sunday night through Tuesday. Expect more sunshine, lower rain chances, and it will feel a bit more comfortable at night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.