First Alert Forecast: tracking an active local forecast plus two tropical storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast. This time of year, tropical systems rightly steal a large portion of the weather narrative and, this weekend, your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Josephine. As Josephine chugs through open Atlantic waters it will battle, and perhaps succumb to, some harsh bursts of wind shear. As of now...
- odds that Josephine will bring direct rain and storms to the Cape Fear Region continue to be low.
- odds that Josephine will bring significant wind and storm surge to the Cape Fear Region continue to be low.
- odds that Josephine will help generate surf and extra rip currents to area beaches, mainly next week, are medium.
Tropical Storm Kyle formed late Friday afternoon in the northwest Atlantic. It is currently located well off the mid Atlantic coast and is rapidly pulling away from the Carolinas. It will not have any impact on SE NC weather or surf.
Closer to home, the combination of lots of tropical moisture and an approaching front will set the stage for scattered and at times numerous showers and storms throughout the rest of the weekend. Proceed with your outdoor plans but keep one eye to the sky and one on your WECT weather app. Highs will be in the 80s, with 70s likely during showers and thunderstorms. Drier air settles into the area Sunday night through Tuesday. Expect more sunshine, lower rain chances, and it will feel a bit more comfortable at night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
