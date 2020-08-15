City of Wilmington staff requests $5.4 million for Isaias recovery including debris pickup and building repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is expecting to spend nearly $5.5 million in cleanup efforts following Hurricane Isaias.
Isaias caused widespread damages across Southeastern North Carolina in early August, especially in Brunswick County. In Wilmington, damages were observed but not as significant as those in places like Southport or Ocean Isle Beach, where the storm made landfall.
On Tuesday Wilmington City Council will vote on an ordinance that will allow the city to spend an estimated $5.42 million on a few different items.
“The total recovery costs for Hurricane Isaias are not complete but are estimated at 5,425,000. The funding will pay for the following: Debris removal estimated at $4,500,000, Monitoring costs estimated at $875,000, Miscellaneous (food & hotel) estimated at $10,000, City building infrastructure repairs estimated at $40,000,” according to the City Council agenda.
When it comes to paying for these services, the city is still waiting on a federal declaration for FEMA and state funding, much like what was seen with Hurricane Florence, however, if and when that would be made is not known.
“A federal declaration for debris has not yet been approved for FEMA and state reimbursement. Once a declaration is made for this category, the City will seek reimbursement for eligible expenses associated with Hurricane Isaias,” according to the agenda.
Debris removal for the City of Wilmington began on Aug. 10 as well as in the unincorporated areas of New Hanover County.
