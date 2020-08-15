Brunswick County: PFAS levels following potential sediment spill by Chemours lower than federal health advisory limits

“Several factors including river flow, rainfall, point source discharges, and stormwater can all play a part in the amount of PFAS measured in the Cape Fear River, so it is not determinable if a potential sediment spill at the Fayetteville Works Plant was the only factor contributing to these levels. Brunswick County’s weekly samples of finished water have regularly fluctuated, ranging from below 50 ppt to nearly 300 ppt across samples so far collected in 2020,” according to the press release. “Additionally, the County’s regularly scheduled tests of both raw water from the Cape Fear River and treated water at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant Friday, July 24 also remained below current health advisory levels.”