‘Best for the Nest’: UNCW readies for start of semester with signs, resources

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sprawling campus of UNCW is ready for the beginning of another semester, but in more than a few ways, Fall 2020 will look like no other thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
No athletic events will be taking place, after the school followed the rest of the conference in canceling fall sports, with the possibility of playing them in the spring.
There will be many courses held online, but for those students who will be on-campus, there are a host of new signs and protocols in place.
“The challenge on a college campus is that we have lots of people,” said Katrin Wesner-Harts with the school’s health services department. “So we just, you know, need to make sure that we’re letting people know what the new expectations are.”
Students will see signs almost everywhere informing them of the new policies — buildings have designated entrances and exits to limit close proximity passing, floors are marked to promote social distancing, and masks will be required indoors and out if social distancing isn’t possible.
Students do not have to wear a face covering in their own dorm, and faculty or staff who have an office don’t have to where one in those spaces.
All who will be on-campus are being asked to conduct daily health assessments, including temperature monitoring and symptom checks.
For those who are not feeling well, Wesner-Harts says they have plans in place.
“If you’re a student called the health center ahead of time, have one of the staff will, will engage with you doing a telehealth appointment and then decide if you need to be tested,” she said.
If a positive result does come back, they have made arrangements for students to isolate on campus, and can work with academic departments for those who live off-campus.
Faculty should consult with their own medical providers, and be in contact with their supervisors.
Anyone with questions about the university’s coronavirus protocols can visit the Best for the Nest page of the website, which Wesner-Hart says will be updated with the latest information, or they can email coronavirus@uncw.edu.
