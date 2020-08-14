Vehicle engine on fire after single car crash on Masonboro Sound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department responded to a single car crash Friday evening at Masonboro Bend on Masonboro Sound Road where it intersects with Cabbage Inlet Lane.
The vehicle, a convertible, had collided with a tree at Masonboro Bend and the engine was on fire when the fire department arrived.
Three people were in the car; one person was taken to hospital and the other two refused transport.
The fire was extinguished, and paramedics were on the scene.
