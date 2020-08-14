Southport businesses rebuilding after Hurricane Isaias

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The riverfront can be a beautiful place to sit down and ear with family, but it can also be a dangerous one when bad storms roll through like Hurricane Isaias.
A few restaurants have been forced to closed because of it – but despite the beating it took, Fishy Fishy is up and running like nothing happened.
“It looked like a very scary scene,” said Brittany Chirico, part owner of the restaurant.
That’s how owner Brittany Chirico describes Hurricane Isaias’ impact on Fishy Fishy Cafe in Southport, both inside and out.
“We had to replace 90-percent of all of the equipment that we had in the building, the decking got really messed up as well...”
That’s because the storm surge filled the restaurant with water and as the water rose, it took out seating, tables and even boat docks.
Add it all up and Chirico says the recovery effort has been daunting.
"This year was the hardest rebuild I've had, just because of the amount of water that got into the main building."
But 10 days later you can hardly tell the hurricane touched the place. Fishy Fishy is back to being the popular hangout it’s known for.
Chirico says the group worked tirelessly to get the operation up and running again and along with it, they took down some notes.
“We were definitely caught off guard. I think we learned a valuable lesson that mother nature is very powerful,” said Chirico. “We will be boarding up for even a minor tropical storm. We will be elevating our equipment, we will be moving some of our equipment. We left some of our hurricane proof tables on the pier. Everything will come inside the building next time. I think we learned a valuable lesson and next time we’ll be more prepared.”
If you plan to eat at Fishy Fishy their hours are back to normal, Monday through Sunday.
Chirico says the town in general is working to get back up and running and hopefully salvage what’s left of the summer tourist season.
