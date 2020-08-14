First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Josephine, home-grown storms too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking in. This time of year, tropical systems rightly steal a large portion of the weather narrative and, this weekend, your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Josephine. As Josephine chugs through open Atlantic waters it will battle, and perhaps succumb to, some harsh bursts of wind shear. As of now...
- odds that Josephine will bring direct rain and storms to the Cape Fear Region continue to appear low.
- odds that Josephine will bring significant wind and storm surge to the Cape Fear Region continue to appear low.
- odds that Josephine will help generate surf and extra rip currents to area beaches, mainly next week, are medium to high.
Meanwhile, your forecast for the Cape Fear Region features more sunny spells and scattered storms Friday. As usual, the chief threats with any cells will be torrential rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and briefly gusty winds. Under or near any storms, you may expect temperatures to dive to the 70s but, apart from storms, readings ought to be able to surge through the 80s.
In your longer-range forecast, Saturday will be another day worth your weather-awareness as more generous upper-level energy may give some of the pop-up storms a little extra gusto. You might also note relatively lower storm odds for Monday and Tuesday and, through the entire period, an absence of excessive heat with 70s and 80s far more common than 90s. Take care!
