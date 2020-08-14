Columbus County COVID-19 test results delayed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Health Department advised Friday evening that results will be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances for anyone who received a COVID-19 test by Orig3n in Columbus County between August 7 and 12.
The tests by Orig3n from this time period will now be processed by the NC State Lab and will be completed in 3-4 business days.
The Columbus County Health Department has partnered with the NC Department of Health and Human Services to notify all individuals affected by the delayed results.
For more information, contact the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640- 6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
