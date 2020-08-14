CFPUA issues a boil water advisory for Cypress Pointe apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) issued a boil water advisory Friday afternoon, August 14 for the residents of Cypress Pointe apartments while an emergency repair is underway.
The advisory impacts approximately 100 customers.
The problem causes periods of low or no water pressure that can increase the risk for back-siphonage and may result in bacteria being introduced into the water.
CFPUA crews are making necessary repairs to restore normal water service as soon as possible.
Customers under a boil water advisory should boil water for one minute and let it cool before using for consumption by people or animals. Alternatively, bottled water can also be used.
CFPUA lab staff will test the water to ensure it is safe for consumption before lifting the boil water advisory.
