Area teachers anxious, excited as first day of school nears

“Virtual learning, it was great and we all did what we could do last year but for our students it wasn’t the best option and we made it work for what we had.” Said Aubree Garcia, a teacher at Malpass Corner Elementary School. “I mean we’ve done a lot of great things in our school system, we’ve got a lot of great things in place and I think if everyone continues doing what we’re doing now and if we can get our students on board we will be great.”