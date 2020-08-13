YWCA is participating in New Hanover County Child Care Assistance Program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA announced Thursday it has been approved as a licensed child care provider for New Hanover County’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) established to help families in need.
Families struggling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic who are seeking child care to help children who can’t be at home for virtual learning while parents work, may be eligible for child care financial assistance.
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear says in a news release that its child care program is a safe, socially-distanced child care option that provides learning opportunities for working families.
“With the transition to remote learning we are working with families to ensure each child has the support they need for virtual learning,” says Candice Rabaglia, Director of Early Education and Youth Enrichment Program, YWCA Lower Cape Fear.
YWCA Lower Cape Fear staff will help children navigate virtual learning while providing social and emotional support, engaging them in educational and imaginative activities and encouraging them to play games outdoors.
“As area schools adjust calendars, we will adjust our programming in order to help children continue to learn, grow, and thrive during this difficult time,” said CEO Velva Jenkins.
Regular health checks will be performed, and safety precautions are in place to ensure the safety of children and staff.
Visit the YWCA website for more information or call (910) 799-6820.
