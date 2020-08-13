WPD: 18-year-old stabbed, struck by car after fight at Carolina Beach Road club

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old woman was stabbed and intentionally struck by a car following a fight at a club on Carolina Beach Road early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, Wilmington police responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. after they were alerted that a victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a stab wound.
Police say the victim was stabbed following a fight with another woman at an “after-hours club” located at 1919 Carolina Beach Road. As the victim was leaving the club to seek medical treatment, an unknown vehicle accelerated through the parking lot and intentionally hit her.
The 18-year-old victim was driven to NHRMC and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
