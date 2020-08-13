Wilmington Central Rotary collects more than 250 purses for those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Central Rotary has collected more than 250 purses for those in need.
The purses, which are filled with toiletries, cosmetics, and snacks, were distributed Thursday to local charities, including Domestic Violence Shelter, 514 Revolution, Carousel Center, First Fruit Ministries, Kelly House and Good Shepherd.
“This purse project is a very rewarding project and it will help so many women that are homeless or in abusive relationships,” said project leader Sarah Martinette.
