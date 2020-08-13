’We’re thinking outside of the box’: Teachers, students ready for remote learning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The official start of the year for traditional New Hanover County Schools may be Monday, but some teachers and students are already working to acclimate to remote learning.
NHCS will operate under “Plan C” or the entirely virtual option until the end of at least the first grading period, and teachers like Dayla Simon, the fourth grade department chair at Ashley H Snipes Academy of Art and Design, are working to make it as “normal” as they can.
“We’re thinking outside of the box, and just kind of really creative,” she said.
Simon’s class has been practicing for the start of virtual learning—starting by going through the process of logging on to a Zoom call, learning video conference etiquette and how to organize their space.
On Thursday, she led them through a small journal writing exercise as an example of their English-Language Arts session.
Simon said at her school, things have been pretty seamless so far.
“Believe it or not, this has actually been the least stressful beginning of the school year. We were worried and we were just kind of prepared [for challenges] with everything going on.”
Snipes Academy held virtual open houses with parents, which she said she thinks helped. Teachers have also been making sure each student has the device they need, especially those who don’t have internet at home.
Still, she said she knows it is an adjustment for all students and their families—and said it’s an adjustment for teachers too.
“Just have grace and patience. I think we’re all trying to figure this out. We don’t know what it looks like, but we’re doing our best to make sure that our students get everything that they’re supposed to get in school,” she said. “We’re just trying to meet each other where we are, and work together as partners to figure out how to make these next few weeks very successful.”
