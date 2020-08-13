Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Walgreens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a drug store Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the Walgreens located at 2401 N. College Road.
The man pictured appears to be wielding a knife.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4287. Tips can be submitted anonymously here. If you submit a tip, you are asked to reference case number 2020-06113.
