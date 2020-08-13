Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Walgreens

By WECT Staff | August 13, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 8:16 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a drug store Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the Walgreens located at 2401 N. College Road.

The man pictured appears to be wielding a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Starnes at 910-798-4287. Tips can be submitted anonymously here. If you submit a tip, you are asked to reference case number 2020-06113.

NHCSO Case #- 2020-06113 Location: 2401 N. College Road Crime: Attempted Armed Robbery Date of Offense: August 12,...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

