School bus drivers to wear many hats under COVID-19 restrictions

“Parents are going to be expected to sign an attestation form that says they have screened their child from home, they don’t have a fever, they don’t have symptoms.” Said NHCS Transportation Director Mark Clawson. “They come to the bus wearing a mask, they sit one child per seat for distancing. If there are family members, they can sit together. Our capacity on our busses has been reduced dramatically and that’s in an effort to keep children safely distanced from one another.”