Say cheese: ‘Our State’ features North Carolina cheese

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Find a complete guide of North Carolina cheese and the perfect wines to pair them with in this month’s Our State.
“We dedicate our whole photo essay to pictures of cheese and all the stories behind the people who are really taking it to an art form and cheese is one of these things that can be artisanal,” said Jeremy Markovich, digital manager, writer, and podcast host at Our State. “People in North Carolina are really taking it to the next level, whether it’s from goats, whether it’s from cows, whether it’s from water buffaloes.”
Wait. Did he say water buffaloes?
“Water buffalo are a source of cheese,” he said. The magazine highlights Fading D Farm in Rowan County, which makes mozzarella and gelato.
Who doesn’t like a little wine to go with their cheese?
The magazine also features North Carolina wineries, including the Cape Fear Winery in Elizabethtown.
Our State also included a wine and cheese pairing guide, which can be found here.
