New Hanover County libraries to reopen for modified in-person services while continuing online, curbside offerings

Library services that will be available include browsing and check-out, picking up holds, 60-minute computer sessions and curbside pick-up services. Modifications will be in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including sanitation stations throughout the buildings, social distancing markers, no seating except for the computer stations, and no meeting room access. The libraries will follow state orders, with everyone expected to wear a mask and will only allow up to 50 percent capacity.