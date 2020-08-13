New Hanover County libraries to reopen for modified in-person services while continuing online, curbside offerings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Libraries, beginning Monday, will start phasing in more services, including time-limited computer use and quick visits to browse and check-out books, in addition to continued online and curbside services.
All four branches will be closed Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16, to prepare and will reopen with expanded services Monday.
Library services that will be available include browsing and check-out, picking up holds, 60-minute computer sessions and curbside pick-up services. Modifications will be in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including sanitation stations throughout the buildings, social distancing markers, no seating except for the computer stations, and no meeting room access. The libraries will follow state orders, with everyone expected to wear a mask and will only allow up to 50 percent capacity.
Interactive play items will not be available in children’s rooms and Story Places and Makerspaces will be closed. Storytimes will continue online.
Residents are encouraged to continue utilizing the library’s curbside and online services, which offer added value for all library card holders. Limited staff assistance will be available in person, and patrons will be encouraged to utilize self-checkout stations. Returns will continue to only be accepted in the outside book drop, with staff continuing the 72-hour quarantine of all returned books.
IN-BUILDING SERVICES
- Browse and check-out (including self-checkout kiosks).
- Pick up holds.
- Use computers for up to 60 minutes (computers are available for residents to complete the Census)
- Utilize copier, printer and fax services.
ONLINE & CURBSIDE SERVICES
- Reserve items for pick-up.
- View ebooks, databases, downloadable music, streaming video, homework support, and other resources.
- View Storytime and other activities on the Library’s Facebook page.
- Pick up reserved items.
The library will continue to waive fines for overdue materials until further notice, and new patrons may register for a card online and request materials immediately.
