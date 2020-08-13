NCDOT approves extension of Joseph McNeil Way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has approved the City of Wilmington’s request to extend Major General Joseph McNeil Way.
During its meeting Thursday, the N.C. Board of Transportation unanimously approved a resolution designating the portion of Third Street from Market Street to Willard Street in Wilmington as Major General Joseph McNeil Way.
In October of 2019, the City of Wilmington officially dedicated North Third Street between Market and Davis streets in honor of McNeil, a Wilmington native and civil rights pioneer.
At a meeting earlier this year, the Wilmington City Council approved a resolution to petition the NCDOT to approve extending the designation.
Major General McNeil and three other students at NC A&T University are known as the Greensboro Four after they sat at a Woolworth lunch counter and refused to leave until they were served.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.