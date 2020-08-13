Motorcyclist offers reward for info after hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcycle driver is now offering a $1,500 cash reward in the hopes he’ll be able to find a young woman he says hit him from behind.
Tom Condra was riding between two SUVs in the area of Military Cutoff Road and Parker Farm Drive near Mayfair just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 1.
Wilmington Police say he was hit from behind and knocked to the ground by a young woman in a red jeep.
The woman got out of her car.
According to Condra, she said, ‘Oh my god, are you alright? Did I hit you?’
She helped him get his bike upright and he went to talk to the driver of the car in front of him, which he had been pushed into. When he looked back, the jeep was gone.
“I can’t believe that she just took off after hitting me, so if you’re watching this young lady, please come forward because it isn’t right what you did,” Condra said.
The bike may not look mangled at first glance but the damage is estimated to be around $6,000 and Condra is facing mounting medical costs. He believes he has a torn rotator cuff, and is waiting to get a MRI.
According to Wilmington Police, the driver is described as a “white female in her early 20s, between 5′6″ and 5′8″ with dirty blonde, long, straight hair.”
The jeep is described as a late 2000s model, red in color with a black hard top and black front bumper with a matte finish.
“Just do the right thing,” Condra said. “Come forward. We need to get your insurance and we need for you to do the right thing, so that’s all I’m asking.”
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.
