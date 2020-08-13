Funeral planned for 5-year-old boy shot at point-blank range in N.C.

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/WBTV) - A funeral is set to be held for a 5-year-old boy was fatally shot at point blank range in Wilson, North Carolina Sunday.
Cannon Hinnant was shot around 5:30 p.m. on Archers Road. Police say the boy later died at the hospital. Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.
According to WRAL, Sessoms was the boy’s neighbor.
“A beautiful 5-year-old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, N.C. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbor’s yard,” a GoFundMe page set up for Hinnant reads.
The page was created by family member Christina Prezioso, who says she is the cousin of Hinnant’s father.
According to an event page Prezioso shared, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot. Bike On Cannon is planning a rally for Cannon, and according to the page, organizers create the events to help families who experience the loss of a child.
A funeral for Hinnant is set to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson.
