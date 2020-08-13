First Alert Forecast: will Josephine be a threat?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We are continuing to track Tropical Depression Eleven / soon-to-be Tropical Storm Josephine here in the First Alert Forecast Center. The system is on-course to pass north of the Caribbean islands through this weekend and early next week. And, while it may be able to intensify into a strong tropical storm in the short-term, belts of wind shear are likely to compromise its structure and weaken it in the long-term. Of course, any tropical system like this is worth monitoring! ...but what, if any, impacts it may bring to the Carolinas remain undefinable. Odds for direct impacts from future Josephine appear low right now, while odds for heavy surf and rip currents next week are medium-high.