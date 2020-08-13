First Alert Forecast: will Josephine be a threat?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! We are continuing to track Tropical Depression Eleven / soon-to-be Tropical Storm Josephine here in the First Alert Forecast Center. The system is on-course to pass north of the Caribbean islands through this weekend and early next week. And, while it may be able to intensify into a strong tropical storm in the short-term, belts of wind shear are likely to compromise its structure and weaken it in the long-term. Of course, any tropical system like this is worth monitoring! ...but what, if any, impacts it may bring to the Carolinas remain undefinable. Odds for direct impacts from future Josephine appear low right now, while odds for heavy surf and rip currents next week are medium-high.
Meanwhile, you may expect another seasonably humid and stormy day across the Cape Fear Region. Showers and storms, clustered offshore to begin the day, will tend to migrate north and inland with time. As rain coverage will be scattered, some intervals of sun should be able to fight their way at times, too. Also expect highs in the 80s and light southerly breezes.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
