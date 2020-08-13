First Alert Forecast: stormy locally, Josephine becomes tenth named storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday you! We are tracking Tropical Storm Josephine here in the First Alert Forecast Center. The system is on-course to pass north of the Caribbean islands through this weekend and early next week. And, while it may be able to intensify into a strong tropical storm in the short-term, belts of wind shear are likely to compromise its structure and weaken it in the long-term. Odds for direct impacts from Josephine appear low right now, while odds for heavy surf and rip currents next week are medium-high. Of course, any tropical system like this is worth monitoring, and you can count on your First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated!
Meanwhile, back at home, expect more seasonably humid and stormy days across the Cape Fear Region. Rain and storm odds will range 40-50% through the weekend. As rain coverage will be scattered, some intervals of sun should be able to fight their way at times, too. Also expect highs in the 80s and light southerly breezes.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.