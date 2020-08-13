First Alert Forecast: stormy locally, Josephine becomes tenth named storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday you! We are tracking Tropical Storm Josephine here in the First Alert Forecast Center. The system is on-course to pass north of the Caribbean islands through this weekend and early next week. And, while it may be able to intensify into a strong tropical storm in the short-term, belts of wind shear are likely to compromise its structure and weaken it in the long-term. Odds for direct impacts from Josephine appear low right now, while odds for heavy surf and rip currents next week are medium-high. Of course, any tropical system like this is worth monitoring, and you can count on your First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated!