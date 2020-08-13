Famous “Piano Man” writes song for victims of Hurricane Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tim Buie loves to play the piano. He loves to write songs. So when the Nashville musician heard about Hurricane Isaias, he tuned in mentally to Wilmington, his native hometown, in the wee hours of the morning.
“I was on the sofa here in New Orleans around 3 or 4 a.m. as I could not sleep,” Buie said. “Thinking of all the people in harm’s way, Carolina Sky popped in my head like a big billboard.”
Within minutes he had the lyrics. Within hours, he and his team produced the song from his Nashville studio. He titled it Carolina Sky.
You can hear Buie perform the song in its entirety below:
Buie was inspired by his memories of his hometown and the North Carolina sky he says is like no other. He also was motivated to write the song as he thought of his sister, Deadra Cooper, who was living through the storm during those overnight hours in Southport.
“She was for sure the character in my head while these words came to me in no more than 15 minutes,” he said.
Buie is no stranger to Wilmington. He lived here for years and is remembered most for the marathon piano performances he would hold at different venues in the city. In 2005, the famous piano man was officially entered in the Guinness Book of World Records. He broke the world record for playing the piano 61 hours and three minutes straight in February of that year.
Buie says he hopes Carolina Sky provides comfort to those who lost homes in the storm. He encourages victims of Hurricane Isaias to look to the sky and trust that better days are ahead.
“I pray this song gives hope and inspiration to those effected by the hurricane. There is nothing more powerful than a Carolina sky.”
