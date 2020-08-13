Detective’s tactics questioned after more charges dropped for lack of evidence

In Smith’s case, he says his fiancé‘s jealous ex concocted a plan to get Smith out of the picture by having his daughter accuse Smith of molesting her and her sister. Those allegations were taken to police, and Smith was arrested by Detective Oehl in 2015. Later, one of the girls recanted her testimony, and told police she and her sister had fabricated the allegations of abuse. Smith claims Oehl was aware of this, and spent two hours with the older sister trying to convince her to stick to her original story, which she refused to do.