Community Classroom returns, helps teachers buy school supplies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT's Community Classroom is returning after a five-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The weekly segment airs on WECT News at 6 every Tuesday night. It gives WECT viewers a chance to help local school teachers.
Community Classroom is linked to Donors Choose, a national online charitable organization that helps public school teachers get funding for classroom materials.
Here's how it works: Teachers in the WECT viewing area can post project requests on the Donors Choose website. Those requests can include books, pencils, computers and even field trips.
All teachers post a goal in the amount of money they need to raise and once the goals are reached, Donors Choose will purchase the products and deliver them to the school.
Community Classroom is sponsored by Port City Family & Cosmetic Dentistry which donates $100 each week to the featured Donors Choose project.
Teachers who are interested in having their projects featured on WECT can send an email to communityclassroom@wect.com.
