The YMCA offers an extended learning program for families enrolled in virtual learning

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is offering a new Extended Learning Program in three counties beginning this fall for students enrolled in virtual learning.
The Extended Learning Program provides full-day, weekly options for school-age children to receive help with their virtual learning assignments, engage in a variety of educational and creative activities and play sports and games.
“This school year will look different for most families in our area. We understand that parents need to work, and new educational models may be difficult for kids and parents to navigate and manage on their own,” explains Corey Maarschalk, YMCA’s Youth Services Director.
All YMCA your programs have safeguards in place to protect students and staff; a specially trained team frequently disinfects program spaces and shared items and help youth practice social distancing. Regular health checks are also performed.
The program is available at the following YMCA sites in New Hanover County, Brunswick and Pender Counties Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. - 6: 00 p.m.
- Nir Family YMCA, 2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC
- Midtown YMCA, 709 George Anderson Dr. Wilmington, NC
- Ogden YMCA Activity Center, 7207 Ogden Business Lane, Wilmington, NC
- First Baptist Church of Leland, 517 Village Road, NE Leland, NC
- YMCA Camp Kirkwood, 2015 Camp Kirkwood Rd. Watha, NC
The Extended Learning Program costs just $145 a week. Click here for online registration.
