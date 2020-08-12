’We’re taking it day by day,’ Preliminary damage reports in for hard hit regions of Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Work is still underway to bring power and water back to everyone on Oak Island. Parts of the island were still locked down Wednesday as crews try to dig through feet of sand to make their repairs.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 500 customers were still without power.
Town leaders hope to lift the mandatory evacuation for areas west of 40th Avenue soon. At a council meeting Tuesday night, council members discussed banning short term rentals in the evacuation area until at least Friday, August 21.
Preliminary damage reports indicate Hurricane Isaias did $10 million in home damage, $1.5 million in marina damage, and $1.75 million in damage to businesses in the area of the Ocean Crest motel and pier. Debris and sand damage reports are still coming in, according to town manager David Kelly.
Once those damage reports are finalized, they will be sent off to government leaders in hopes of securing emergency funding.
Kelly says the town’s finances have certainly been impacted by the pandemic, making that extra aid from the government even more critical.
“We are trying to get declared so we can get those FEMA monies and those kinds of things which will help us out,” said Kelly. “COVID- 19 has impacted everyone’s budgets and this is going to impact our budgets just because the accommodation taxes that we get from the renters, we won’t be receiving that right now because the renters are shut down in many areas. Until we get that back, that’s going to be an economic impact we need to try and handle.”
Ocean Crest Pier manager Lynn Small agrees its been a tough tourism season; Small estimates he lost 40 percent of his business due to the pandemic.
To make matters worse, the destruction from the hurricane completely put the pier out of commission last week. The Ocean Crest Pier sustained damage to the pier house and the manager says nearly 100 feet of pier is missing after Isaias. Some pieces washed ashore after the storm, while other good sized chunks can still be seen bobbing between waves.
The pier would normally be bustling with families fishing and enjoying the views, but this year, it sits in the heart of an evacuation zone, guarded by law enforcement officers.
“We’re taking it day by day,” said Lynn Small. “Its been hell… its been tough. Without power, water, food. We get by, don’t get me wrong, but you don’t realize it until you’re without.”
As Small races to clean up the mess left behind by the storm, he says he’s still optimistic about reopening before the season is completely over. The town manager agrees even the hardest hit areas could be back open to visitors in a matter of two or three months.
“We’re pretty doggone strong. Everyone is doing what they have to do to get rolling again,” said Small. “Just got to hang in there. We’re all working hard but we’re gonna have some season left. Cant give you a day, but I think we’re gonna have some left.”
As crews dig through feet of sand to reach utility boxes on the west end of the island, the other end of town is a completely different story. The town manager says people shouldn’t forget that a lot of the island is still open for business.
“We need to get the message out there that we are open. We do have places to rent where people can stay and the beaches are open from 40th Street down to the old Yaupon area,” said David Kelly.
