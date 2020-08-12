State health officials correcting COVID-19 test totals after LabCorp reporting error

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina health officials announced on Wednesday that corrections are being made to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts following the discovery of a reporting error by LabCorp.
According to a news release, a discrepancy between electronic and manual reporting of testing data submitted by LabCorp resulted in a higher count of total tests performed.
“The reporting error does NOT affect the key COVID-19 NC Dashboard trends North Carolina uses to monitor this pandemic, including the number of new positive cases and percent of tests that are positive,” the news release stated. “This error did not impact reporting of results to patients or doctors.”
The error reduces NCDHHS’s official count of cumulative tests performed from 2,044,727 to 1,823,283.
“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Brian Caveney, the chief medical officer and president of LabCorp, said NCDHHS alerted the company last week they had identified an “inconsistency” across LabCorp’s data submissions.
“We determined that from late April until last week, Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kits that originated out-of-state but were processed in North Carolina were inadvertently included in the manual data submission to the state. We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS. LabCorp’s daily electronically reported data was accurate and unaffected by the error, and this issue does not affect other states or any results reported to patients or their providers,” Caveney said.
NCDHHS officials say they’re working closely with LabCorp to correct the reporting error and to ensure consistent data moving forward. Also, the department is taking proactive steps to increase data quality control and verification processes.
“NCDHHS is committed to data transparency and data accuracy as part of our COVID-19 response. The department is continually improving our data systems and engaging in regular quality control measures and is transparent when errors are detected,” Secretary Cohen said. “We will continue to work closely with our many partners who submit data to us to help track this pandemic, including hospitals, laboratories, local health departments and many others.”
