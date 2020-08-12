Pender County releases schedule for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2020 General Elections

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Elections has approved a One-Stop Early Voting schedule ahead of the November 2020 General Elections. Early voting will begin on Thursday, October 15 and run through Saturday, October 31. There will be five weekend days included in the schedule.
Here are the scheduled dates and times when early voting will be available:
- Thursday, October 15 & Friday, October 16 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 17 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday, October 18 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Monday, October 19 thru Friday, October 23 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 24 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday, October 25 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Monday, October 26 thru Friday, October 30 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 31 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
There will be five remote locations where voters can cast ballots prior to election day, which is November 3. They include:
- Cooperative Extension Auditorium, 801 S. Walker Street, Burgaw, NC
- Cape Fear Community College, 621 NC Hwy 210 E, Hampstead, NC
- Pender County Annex, 15060 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC
- Long Creek Vol. Fire Department, 227 Scott Road, Rocky Point, NC
- Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, 19170 US Hwy 421, Willard, NC 28478
For more information regarding elections in Pender County, click here.
The State Board of Elections has published a Q & A document with information for citizens interested in voting by mail. You can find the information by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.