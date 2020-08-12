North Carolina Holiday Flotilla in Wrightsville Beach canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wrightsville Beach holiday tradition has been called off this year. Despite being months away, the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla has been called off by event organizers due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Flotilla will not float in 2020. We are very disappointed but feel that we should not invite people to congregate for Flotilla activities this year. We are looking forward to being Flotilla Strong in 2021,” Linda Brown, one of the event organizers said.
The holiday tradition started in 1983 and is more than just a parade of boats. The annual Flotilla typically consists of a weekend full of events leading up to the boat parade where participants deck out boats with elaborate light displays. The event draws thousands of people to Wrightsville Beach annually.
