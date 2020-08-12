North Carolina announces child care hotline for parents in need of options

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents with children under the age of 12 in need of child care can now call the state child care hotline at 1-888-600-1685, which has been set up by the state to connect with options in their community.
“This hotline can help connect families with child care options as this pandemic continues to affect our families. We need to do everything we can to support working parents as we work to beat this virus,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a press release.
Parents can call the hotline during business hours, from 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m., Monday -- Friday.
“It is a collaboration of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) network. Care will be offered by licensed child care providers who agree to meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines,” according to the press release.
Child care has become a more pressing need for parents due to COVID-19 and the implementation of hybrid and virtual learning for the impending school year.
“We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements,” said Susan Gale Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary for NCDHHS. “The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs.”
In New Hanover County, Commissioners approved $1.3 million for parents who are in need of child care assistance.
