NHCS meal program hitting its stride during pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools’ Grab-and-Go meal service will come to a close at the end of August after starting March 16th due to COVID-19 related school closures.
Beginning September 1st the National School Lunch Program will be operating once again, but not before close to one-million meals were given out to meet the needs of students across the county.
“We will fall under a more traditional lunch program during the school year.” Said Eddie Anderson, Asst. Superintendent for NHCS. “We will be serving the free and reduced population as well as paying students - for free and reduced they have to be enrolled in New Hanover County Schools.
Unlike the summer program which operated at more than 30 locations across the county, meals from the traditional program will be served at school sites only, although curb side pickup is still available.
“We’ll be operating the kitchen at 24 of our schools, we’re expanding that from nine.” Anderson said. “Since we’re not able to go out into the neighborhoods we want to expand the offerings at our school locations. We’ll also have bus stops setup at other schools so if we’re not operating the school kitchen we’ll still serve curbside at those schools as well.”
A list of school sites and times can be found here.
