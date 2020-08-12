NCHSAA: Amended high school sports schedule released; football to start in February

“I applaud our staff and the members of the board of directors for approving a 2020-2021 sports calendar that we believe provides us the most realistic chance of providing interscholastic athletic opportunities for our students while at the same time balancing the challenges of our new academic setting,” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. ”Our decision making process has been very deliberate and has been very careful and you might say its been calculated.