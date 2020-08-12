NCHSAA: Amended high school sports schedule released; football to start in February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The high school football season will kick off in February, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
The NCHSAA released its full amended sports schedule Wednesday.
The first high school athletics of the 2020-21 school year will begin with practice for cross country and volleyball on Nov. 4.
Basketball practice will begin on Dec. 7 while lacrosse and men’s soccer will get under way on Jan. 11.
Football practice officially kicks off practice on Feb. 8 with the first games scheduled for Feb. 26. The football regular season will consist of a maximum of seven games.
Men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and men’s tennis begin practice on March 1.
On April 12, baseball, women’s tennis, track and field and wrestling will begin to practice.
While postseason play is planned for all sports, those details are still being worked out.
“I applaud our staff and the members of the board of directors for approving a 2020-2021 sports calendar that we believe provides us the most realistic chance of providing interscholastic athletic opportunities for our students while at the same time balancing the challenges of our new academic setting,” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. ”Our decision making process has been very deliberate and has been very careful and you might say its been calculated.
“Why? We know we must do everything we can to insure the health of safety of all student athletes, coach and administrators during this unprecedented time.”
The amended schedule can be seen below:
