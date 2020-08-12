Leland Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Social distancing, face coverings, and hand washing are all critical in keeping the impact of any positive case as small as possible. We can not emphasize those three things enough to all staff, students, and parents as we enter the 2020-21 school year. “Know Your Ws”, as state health officials continue to say. Wear, Wait, Wash. The county health department handles the contact tracing side of it to determine who needs to self isolate as a precaution. [BCS] can not release any additional information on employees due to privacy laws,” according to a press release.