Free COVID-19 Legal Hotline

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Free legal help is available for people dealing with the fallout of COVID-19.
The North Carolina Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of the North Carolina Bar Association, is hosting a COVID-19 Legal Hotline.
“We’re seeing economic and health issues a lot at home” says Jason Hensley, who’s the Executive Director of the NC Association and Foundation. “There are an entire host of issues that deal with unemployment benefits, housing, and bankruptcy issues.”
Roughly 80 lawyers will be volunteering their time to take calls and help answer legal questions.
*Friday, August 14th
*9:00 am – 1:00 pm
*free
*910-218-2040
“Our attorneys want to do what they can to answer some of these questions and point individuals in a direction if they are complex and need new help” says Hensley. “It is an opportunity for someone to take a problem they’ve been worrying about, that’s been keeping them up at night, and to call in and get some help.”
