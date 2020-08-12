First Alert Forecast: latest on Tropical Depression Eleven, heat and storms at home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Eleven in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean. Steering winds will continue to guide Eleven westward to a position near or north of the Virgin Islands by this weekend. Eleven is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm named Jospehine, but wind shear will prevent it from exploding in intensity and the system will probably struggle to stay together at times. It is too early to know what, if any, impacts Eleven may bring to the Carolinas. However, past systems like it have been known to at least generate enhanced swells and associated rip currents. We will continue to monitor Eleven for you!
Meanwhile, locally, another seasonably hot August day is developing this Wednesday. Expect high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The record high for Wilmington for August 12 is 98, established ten years ago, in 2010.
Isolated storms will also redevelop across the Cape Fear Region this Wednesday. Any cells will tend to migrate northward with time and, akin to so many recent days, gusty winds, drenching downpours, and vivid lightning will be their main hazards. Storm chances should ramp up even more as we wrap up the week.
Catch your sunny and occasionally stormy seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.