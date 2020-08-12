First Alert Forecast: discussing Tropical Depression Eleven

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Eleven in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean. Steering winds will continue to guide Eleven westward to a position near or north of the Virgin Islands by this weekend. Eleven is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm named Jospehine, but wind shear will prevent it from exploding in intensity and the system will probably struggle to stay together at times. It is too early to know what, if any, impacts Eleven may bring to the Carolinas. However, past systems like it have been known to at least generate enhanced swells and associated rip currents. We will continue to monitor Eleven for you!