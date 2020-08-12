Charter, private schools kick off new school year with in-person classes

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As many public schools across the Cape Fear region prepare for virtual learning the first part of the new school year, many private and charter schools are ushering in face-to-face instruction.
Students and teachers at Roger Bacon Academy filled classrooms once again on Aug. 6. Students were given the option to do virtual learning or in-person learning this year.
Baker Mitchell, the founder and owner of Roger Bacon Academy, says about two-thirds chose to come back.
“Our 3-8 teachers are teaching concurrently,” Laurie Benton, the Headmaster of Charter Day School -- one of the four schools within Roger Bacon Academy. “Students are in class as well as online. Our teachers are every excited about it. They’re doing a great job implementing both so all curriculum is taught to online and on campus students.”
The school then implemented several safety and health measures to make students, parents, and teachers feel safe while back.
“Wearing masks in the classrooms,” said Benton. “Socially distancing the desks. Sanitizing surfaces and high touch areas. and we do temperature readings each morning in the car lines before the students even get out of the car.”
Students bring their own lunch and eat it at their desks. Students enjoy recess with just one class and the playground is sanitized after each use.
Mitchell says enrollment is up by more than 400 students this year compared to last year. He believes that is in part with parents needing care for their child while they work since many local schools are virtual for the first part of the school year.
Mitchell says everyone has adapted and things are going well.
“There are some differences but it seems like everyone is adapting to it and the kids were so happy to get back to school and see their friends, the parents... and of course the first day, everybody is readjusting to the traffic flow,” he said. “It’s a mad house and takes forever to get the kids in and pick them up in the afternoon. But everybody was so happy to be back in school. There were just smiles on everybody’s face.”
Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington is welcoming back students Aug. 19.
Wilmington Christian Academy starts in-person classes on the Aug. 18. There is a video showing the safety and health measures being put in place.
Calvary Christian School in Wilmington goes back to class on Aug 31.
