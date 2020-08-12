Bladen County Sheriff investigating possible scam involving individuals posing at water department employees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be weary of a possible scam where individuals are pretending to be with the Bladen County Water Department and attempting to make collections on supposedly unpaid accounts.
However, the sheriff’s office has made it clear the county water provider does not make in-person collections for accounts, delinquent or otherwise.
“If someone approaches your home claiming to be with the Bladen County Water Department asking for payment this is a scam. This happened earlier today near Bladenboro. The Bladen County Water Department will not conduct field collections on late or non payment. If this happens please call the Sheriff’s Office or 911 immediately,” according to a social media post from the department.
As of now the sheriff’s office does not have more information but they are working to get more details to provide to residents, including descriptions of suspects as well as vehicles they might be driving.
Bladen County Water customers can find more information on their accounts online or by calling 910-862-6996.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.