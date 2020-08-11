Wrightsville Beach hoping to make noise ordinance ‘more enforceable’ with an update to town code on Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach could soon be updating its noise ordinance to make it ‘more enforceable’ than what is currently on the books. From the dumping of bottles in the early morning hours to music playing through the open windows of downtown bars, noise issues have been a common complain in Wrightsville Beach.
According to the town’s Board of Aldermen agenda, an updated ordinance will be presented during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday – however – what the updated ordinance will look like is not clear since it is not included in the agenda packet and still being worked on.
Town Manager Tim Owens said the ordinance is being worked on by the town attorney and the request to update the ordinance was brought forward by Mayor of Wrightsville Beach Darryl Mills.
“Staff was asked to present a noise ordinance for consideration that may be more enforceable than the current noise ordinance,” according to the agenda.
A large portion of complaints for noise violations comes from beach bars located in the downtown district of the town. Last year police, residents, and bar owners met to discuss concerns and what is expected of business owners. At that time Owens said there were no plans to add to the noise ordinance, however, it appears that things have changed.
The existing ordinance is somewhat vague and does not include any sort of decibel limit for prohibited noises or true measurement for noise violations.
Instead, the ordinance reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to create or assist in creating any unreasonably loud, distributing sound levels in the town, taking into consideration volume, duration, frequency, and other characteristics of the sound.”
The ordinance goes on to enumerate different examples of prohibited noises, like the playing of music through an amplified device between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. at unreasonable levels – but what exactly constitutes an unreasonable level is up for interpretation.
According to the town’s existing ordinance, unreasonable noises are subjective and not well defined in terms of decibel levels, like ordinances in New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington. For example, the noise ordinance reads, “The keeping of any animal or bird which makes frequent or long continued sounds, such that a reasonably prudent person would recognize as likely to unreasonably disturb persons in the vicinity.”
When it comes to loud vehicles like motorcycles or cars with loud exhaust the existing regulations again, simply prohibit vehicles that create ‘unreasonably loud’ and ‘disturbing’ sounds, without defining those terms.
The rest of the existing noise ordinance is equally vague using similar language and generalities, which likely makes it difficult for police to enforce.
Beach bars and restaurants in the downtown area that do play music have been the target of complaints from residents, especially into the later hours of the night.
As previously mentioned, the new ordinance is still being worked on but it will be read for the Board of Aldermen to vote on at their Thursday meeting.
The Board of Aldermen will meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. where they will be able to ask questions and discuss the current noise ordinance, then, they will be presented with a resolution and will have the chance to take action on approving an updated code.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.