Woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly spiking husband, step-son’s drinks with chemicals

Woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly spiking husband, step-son’s drinks with chemicals
Susan McNair (Source: Wilmington Police Dept.)
By WECT Staff | August 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT - Updated August 11 at 3:51 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after poisoning her husband and step-son last month, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Susan McNair, 72, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance.

Police say McNair spiked her husband and step-son’s drinks with cleaning products and paint primer which caused them to fall seriously ill. A spokeswoman for the police department said the step-son became sick first, and a couple of days later, the father noticed his mouth was burning after having a drink.

The father suspected they were being poisoned and set up a hidden security camera, catching McNair in the act, the spokeswoman said.

McNair was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.