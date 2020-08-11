Wilmington Chamber of Commerce passes resolution in support of partnership between NHRMC and Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors passed a resolution Monday in support of the recommendation by the Partnership Advisory Group and the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees to negotiate a partnership between NHRMC and Novant Health and to create a community foundation.
“Our organization is focused on building a strong economic future for southeastern North Carolina,” said Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Natalie English. “New Hanover Regional Medical Center is our area’s largest employer, with over 7,000 people on staff. Ensuring our local healthcare system is prepared to manage the known, and unknown changes to the healthcare industry and the rapidly growing population in our area is critical to our areas’ overall economic success.”
The board of the Chamber of Commerce released the following reasons for its support of the partnership:
- New Hanover County leaders and NHRMC are united in the belief that our community deserves the highest quality health care, access to a comprehensive array of services, the latest technology, and the support they need to stay healthy
- Novant Health is a growing health care system with a presence in several southeastern states employing over 29,000 people
- Novant Health offers world-class health care including specialties such as behavioral health, cancer, vascular health and neurology
- Access to affordable health care and health equity for all in our community makes us more competitive for jobs and the people who fill them
- Novant Health is committed to maintaining and supporting current NHRMC staff and plans to develop a plan to establish the current NHRMC as a regional headquarters in the service area
- Novant Health will assume and maintain a clinical and academic affiliation with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and UNC Health
- $1.25 billion of the net proceeds will be distributed to a newly established public-benefit foundation which shall be designated to provide financial support to public primary, secondary, and post-secondary education, health and social equity, community development, and community safety
“Our hospital is an integral part of this community,” said Tee Nunnelee, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. “It is an economic development engine, a great partner to the Chamber, and a community partner working to improve our area. Our community counts on our hospital for medical care, jobs, and support for community agencies.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.