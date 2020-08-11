Virtual version of annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Like many events, the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival is adjusting to the times.
The annual event kicked off Tues., Aug. 10, but it is virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Audiences can watch the films beginning each Tuesday for the rest of this month. The films will be available for viewing free of charge for 48 hours after they are first posted at www.wilmingtonjff.org.
The films include the following, with descriptions provided by the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival:
Shared Legacies – Work in Progress - Tuesday, August 11, 7:00 pm - The documentary looks at the modern-day alliance between African Americans and Jewish Americans. It begins with the founding of the NAACP in 1909 and showcases the bigotry and segregation that both groups have faced. There are narrations and testimonies from Holocaust survivors, leaders, advocates, and prominent Atlantans such as U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Ambassador Andrew Young, Rabbi Alvin Sugarman, Rabbi Peter S. Berg, members of the King family, and many others.
When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit – Tuesday, August 18, 7:00 pm – Nine-year old Anna is not sure who Hitler is and is too busy to take notice of his face on posters all over Berlin. When her father goes missing, she is forced to uproot her entire existence and hastily flees Germany, leaving her favorite stuffed pink rabbit behind. Anna encounters life in exile, not speaking the language, not knowing customs and manners, and missing her friends and loved ones. Genre: Drama based on a true story
How About Adolf – Tuesday, August 25, 7:00 pm - An evening of family and friends gets out of hand when it is announced that the name of an unborn son will be Adolf. As the evening escalates and unforgivable things are said on all sides, the argument about baby names turns into a feast of childhood transgressions and hidden passions, served up for all to enjoy. Genre: Social Satire
On Wed., Aug. 12, at 7 p.m., the festival will host an online panel discussion about Shared Legacies. The event features the filmmaker, Dr. Shari Rogers, and community leaders, including:
- Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov, spiritual leader of Temple of Israel
- Rev. Clifford Barnett, of Warner Temple AME Zion Church and Wilmington city council member
- Deborah Dicks Maxwell, president of the New Hanover County NAACP
- Moderator Dr. Jarrod Tanny, Associate Professor and Block Distinguished Scholar in the Jewish History Department of History, UNCW
Sign-in information for the panel discussion can be found at www.wilmingtonjff.org.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.