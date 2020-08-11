Virtual version of annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival underway

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit – Tuesday, August 18, 7:00 pm – Nine-year old Anna is not sure who Hitler is and is too busy to take notice of his face on posters all over Berlin. When her father goes missing, she is forced to uproot her entire existence and hastily flees Germany, leaving her favorite stuffed pink rabbit behind. Anna encounters life in exile, not speaking the language, not knowing customs and manners, and missing her friends and loved ones. Genre: Drama based on a true story