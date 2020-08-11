Town of Oak Island amends State of Emergency to allow more residents to return

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island’s eighth amended Declaration of State of Emergency permits the return of more residents.
Residents can now occupy homes in the following areas:
- Pelican Drive
- Dolphin Drive
- Kings Lynn Drive
- All side streets connecting to Pelican Drive and Dolphin Drive Beach Drive from 30th Place West to the west end of the island ONLY. (Residents may NOT occupy houses on Beach Drive Between SE 58th Street and 30th Place West).
Proof of residency/ownership and presentation of a photo ID are required to enter the “Restricted Area” as defined in the State of Emergency.
The mandatory evacuation remains in place for all non-residents until further notice in the Restricted Area and a curfew is still in place between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Full details of the updated State of Emergency Declaration can be seen below.
