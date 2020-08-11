Suspect charged with pair of Leland robberies, police say

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police have charged a man with a pair of robberies in the Brunswick Forest community.
According to a news release, officers responded to Evangeline Drive around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery.
Police spoke with the victim and were able to obtain suspect information which led them to Adolphus Walker IV who was in the area. Walker was arrested and interviewed by detectives who say he was a suspect in a previous robbery reported in the same area on July 27.
No other details were released.
Walker was charged with two counts of common law robbery and booked in jail under a $30,000 bond.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.
