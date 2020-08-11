State officials lift swimming advisory for Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and state officials at the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries’ Recreational Water Quality Program lifted the precautionary swimming advisory on Tuesday for all ocean and sound-side waters in Brunswick County.
After Hurricane Isaias, the water from Sunset Beach to Bald Head Island contained bacteria levels that exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency standards for swimming.
The precautionary advisory was issued August 4 after Hurricane Isaias created extreme storm surge and flooding in Brunswick County beach communities.
Floodwaters and storm water runoff can contain pollutants from septic systems, sewer line breaks, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals that can make people sick.
From April to October, water quality officials sample 210 sites, most on a weekly basis, throughout the coastal region and less frequently during the rest of the year.
See a map of testing sites that show advisory information here.
