State Board of Elections answers commonly asked questions for voting by mail

“Fill out an official State Absentee Ballot Request Form, available for download at NCSBE.gov, or pick one up at your county board of elections office. The request form comes with detailed instructions and is available in Spanish. You may also contact your county board of elections and request that one be mailed to you. By September 1, an online absentee ballot request portal will be available on the State Board of Elections’ website, NCSBE.gov,” according to the State Board of Elections.