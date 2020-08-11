State Board of Elections answers commonly asked questions for voting by mail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2020 General Election is just months away and the COVID-19 pandemic is showing few signs of slowing down which has many people talking about absentee and mail-in voting options.
In North Carolina, anyone who is registered to vote in the state may request an absentee ballot and can vote by mail. There are no special circumstances required in order to do so.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has put out a list of commonly asked questions regarding voting by mail in order to ensure all voters who want to, have the knowledge to have their voices heard.
The first step in voting by mail is to request an absentee ballot.
“Fill out an official State Absentee Ballot Request Form, available for download at NCSBE.gov, or pick one up at your county board of elections office. The request form comes with detailed instructions and is available in Spanish. You may also contact your county board of elections and request that one be mailed to you. By September 1, an online absentee ballot request portal will be available on the State Board of Elections’ website, NCSBE.gov,” according to the State Board of Elections.
Once you complete the request form you can return it to your local board of elections by fax, email, mail, or in person.
While all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail, you must request a ballot by the deadline of Oct. 27, 2020. If you are mailing your request to your local board of elections you should keep in mind the time that it will take for mail to arrive; ballots will begin going out on Sep. 4, 2020.
While a signature is required on the ballot, voters are not required (at the time) to provide a copy of their identification.
A witness is required to be present when filling out a ballot, however, that witness should not be able to see how the voter fills out the ballot.
“For the 2020 general election, only one witness is required for an absentee ballot. The voter is required to mark the ballot in the presence of the witness. The witness should not observe so closely that they can see how the voter votes. Instructions will come with your absentee ballot,” according to the state.
Voting by mail and absentee voting is a common practice in North Carolina, but discussion over voting security and voter fraud has been a hot topic both on the state level and nationally. North Carolina does take several steps to ensure absentee ballots are only sent to registered voters.
“The request must be signed and include identifying information about the voter, including date of birth and driver’s license number or last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number. Voters must vote their ballot in the presence of a witness, and that witness must sign the absentee return envelope certifying that the voter marked their ballot and is the registered voter submitting the marked ballot, according to the state
“Only the voter or their near relative or legal guardian may return the ballot. Upon return, the county board of elections reviews the absentee envelope to ensure compliance with the legal requirements. Once the ballot is accepted, that voter is marked in the system as having voted in that election.”
The full FAQ from the State Board of Elections can be found below.
