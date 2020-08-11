Riverfest 2020 canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest 2020, scheduled for October 2-4 in downtown Wilmington, has been canceled.
Organizers said Tuesday the difficult decision was made to skip the annual event this year due to COVID-19 concerns and the fact Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that the state remain in Phase 2 until at least September 11.
“Logistically, this does not allow for the board to effectively manage, prepare and put on a great festival for the city of Wilmington, N.C.,” Rod Bell, President of Riverfest 2020 said in a press release. “Although discussions have been complex and difficult, we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Riverfest that we cancel the 2020 Riverfest this year due to Covid-19. Public safety is our number one priority, and with some discussion with city officials and law enforcement, this is the best course of action.”
Bell says next year’s date is scheduled for Oct. 1-3, 2021.
“Though we are disappointed too, we are not discouraged, and know that our 2021 Riverfest will be bigger and better,” Bell said.
Riverfest has contributed more than $100,000 to an endowed scholarship for the Marine Sciences program at Cape Fear Community College, in addition to contributions to various organizations that protect the river, including Cape Fear River Watch.
Riverfest was created in February 1979, by a group of Wilmingtonians interested in showcasing downtown Wilmington and the Cape Fear River.
