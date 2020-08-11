Riverfest 2020 canceled

“Logistically, this does not allow for the board to effectively manage, prepare and put on a great festival for the city of Wilmington, N.C.,” Rod Bell, President of Riverfest 2020 said in a press release. “Although discussions have been complex and difficult, we have ultimately decided that it is in the best interest of the community, and Riverfest that we cancel the 2020 Riverfest this year due to Covid-19. Public safety is our number one priority, and with some discussion with city officials and law enforcement, this is the best course of action.”